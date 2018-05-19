BBC Sport - Watch: Cowton claims maiden NW200 win
Watch: Cowton claims maiden NW200 win
- From the section Northern Ireland
James Cowton rides to victory in the Supertwin class to earn his first NW200 title.
The 26-year-old Yorkshire man's win came courtesy of a stunning pass at the Juniper chicane in the final lap.
Jeremy McWilliams secured his second podium finish of the 2018 meet, coming in ahead of Joey Thompson who was left disappointed having controlled large parts of the race.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired