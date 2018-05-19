BBC Sport - Watch: Cowton claims maiden NW200 win

Watch: Cowton claims maiden NW200 win

James Cowton rides to victory in the Supertwin class to earn his first NW200 title.

The 26-year-old Yorkshire man's win came courtesy of a stunning pass at the Juniper chicane in the final lap.

Jeremy McWilliams secured his second podium finish of the 2018 meet, coming in ahead of Joey Thompson who was left disappointed having controlled large parts of the race.

