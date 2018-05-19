BBC Sport - Ducati rider Glenn Irwin completes North West Superbike double

Glenn Irwin completes North West Superbike double

Glenn Irwin wins the second Superbike race at the North West 200 International road races.

The 28-year-old Ducati rider also won the first Superbike race at the event in Northern Ireland.

Top videos

Video

Glenn Irwin completes North West Superbike double

Video

Watch: Deadpool's opening gambit for FA Cup final

Video

Every Chelsea goal from this year's FA Cup run

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

All 12 Man Utd goals from this year's FA Cup

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Great names & great FA Cup goals: Man Utd v Chelsea

Video

World Cup countdown: Rivaldo's comedy dive in 2002

Video

How Leicester's Iheanacho made VAR history

Video

How well does London Lions' star know his head coach?

Video

Watch: The best goal from each round of 2018 FA Cup

Video

Pogba on pasta, dolphins & being a Mancunian

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Hazard 'not selfish enough' to win Ballon d'Or

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Buffon's best saves at the 2006 World Cup

Video

Watch: Chewbacca's FA Cup predictions

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired