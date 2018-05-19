BBC Sport - Ducati rider Glenn Irwin completes North West Superbike double
Glenn Irwin completes North West Superbike double
- From the section Northern Ireland
Glenn Irwin wins the second Superbike race at the North West 200 International road races.
The 28-year-old Ducati rider also won the first Superbike race at the event in Northern Ireland.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired