BBC Sport NI pundit and All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville previews the Ulster SFC quarter-finals Fermanagh v Armagh and Tyrone v Monaghan.

McConville is expecting an extremely tight game when Fermanagh play Armagh in a re-run of the Division Three National Football League final at Brewster Park.

The former Armagh forward also previews the highly anticipated Tyrone v Monaghan game, stating that the loser faces a long summer road ahead.