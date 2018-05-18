Joe McDonagh Cup: Neil McManus named on Saffrons bench

McManus has starred in Antrim's two opening Joe McDonagh Cup win

Antrim's Neil McManus has been named on the bench for Saturday's Joe McDonagh Cup fixture against Laois in Dunloy.

The Cushendall man sustained a nasty injury in an off the ball incident against Carlow last weekend.

McManus, who top scored with 1-9, was one of three Antrim players who required hospital treatment following the game.

Joe Maskey and Michael Armstrong both suffered broken bones and have been ruled out for the rest season.

Antrim sit at the top of the table having won their opening two fixtures while Laois are still seeking their first victory in the competition.

Carlow's Richard Coady was shown a red card following the incident involving McManus.

"Details of my injury have been well documented, I sustained a blow from an opponent's hurl which required six stitches to a very delicate area," said McManus.

"It was the most excruciating pain I've ever felt. Fortunately I've had a bespoke groin protector made, the stitches remain in but the protection will enable me to play against Laois

"I'm prepared to let the matter be dealt with by the relevant GAA authorities" said the Ruairi Og man.

Aaron Graffin replaces Maskey with Cushendall club mate Conor Carson named at full forward in Armstrong's absence.

Antrim: R Elliott; S Rooney, J Dillon, A Graffin; P Burke, C McKinley (capt), R McCambridge; E McCluskey, S McCrory; N Elliott, C Johnston, J McNaughton; D McKinley, C Carson, D McCluskey. Subs: C O'Connell, M Donnelly, N McAuley, C Boyd, C McCann, N McManus, D Kearney, G Walsh, E O'Neill, R McNulty, C Clarke, K Molloy, C McHugh, T Burns.