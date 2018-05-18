Pro14: Leinster v Munster (Sat)

From the section

Sexton and Henshaw both picked up injuries during the Champions Cup final

Leinster will be without Ireland trio Johnny Sexton, Rob Kearney and Robbie Henshaw for Saturday's Pro14 semi-final against Munster.

Ross Byrne replaces the injured Sexton at out-half while Joey Carberry starts at full-back.

Captain Isa Nacewa has recovered from a calf problem to partner Garry Ringrose in the midfield.

Munster make just one change from their Pro14 quarter-final win as John Ryan replaces the injured Stephen Archer.

Eight of the players that started Leinster's Champions Cup final victory over Racing 92 retain their places.

Sexton (groin) and Henshaw (knee) picked up injuries during that game that have ruled them out of the inter-provincial semi-final.

Ulster-bound Jordi Murphy moves to openside flanker and will link-up with Jack Conan and Rhys Ruddock in the back row.

James Lowe is recalled to the wing and Jack McGrath replaces Cian Healy in the front row.

Recently named Ireland Players' Player of the Year Keith Earls joins Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway in Munster's back three as they look to end a seven-year trophyless spell.

Hooker Rhys Marshall will earn his 50th cap for the Thomond Park side.

Leinster won the two previous meetings between the sides this season.

Leinster: J Carberry; J Larmour, G Ringrose, I Nacewa, J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong, D Toner, J Ryan, R Ruddock, J Murphy, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, C Healy, A Porter, S Fardy, M Deegan, N McCarthy, R O'Loughlin, B Daly.

Munster: S Zebo; A Conway, S Arnold, R Scannell, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray; J Cronin, R Marshall, J Ryan, J Kleyn, B Holland, P O'Mahony, J O'Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: N Scannell, D Kilcoyne, C Parker, G Grobler, R Copeland, D Williams, I Keatley, D Sweetnam.