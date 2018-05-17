BBC Sport - Alastair Seeley, Peter Hickman and Martin Jessopp earn North West 200 triumphs

Seeley, Hickman and Jessopp clinch NW200 wins

North West 200 record holder Alastair Seeley earns his 22nd win in the event as Peter Hickman and Martin Jessopp also triumph on the opening night of racing.

Action from the closing stages of all three races plus interviews with the three winning riders.

