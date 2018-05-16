BBC Sport - Michael Dunlop heads opening North West 200 Supersport practice sessions
Dunlop heads opening NW200 Supersport practice
- From the section Northern Ireland
Michael Dunlop's lap of 112.757 mph leaves him fastest after opening Supersport practice at the North West 200.
With the session affected by light rain, several of the leading contenders were unable to get a full allocation of track time as Dunlop finished ahead of his brother William with James Hillier third fastest.
Major changes to the order are highly likely in Thursday's second practice session on the north coast.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired