BBC Sport - Derek McGee fastest in Supertwins North West 200 practice
McGee fastest in Supertwins NW 200 practice
- From the section Northern Ireland
Mullingar rider Derek McGee heads the opening Supertwins practice session at the North West 200.
McGee's quickest lap of 107.303mph left him ahead of England's Martin Jessopp and Northern Ireland rider Adam McLean.
