BBC Sport - Alastair Seeley tops opening North West 200 Superstock practice

Highlights as event record holder Alastair Seeley heads opening Superstock practice at the North West 200.

Seeley, who has earned 21 wins at the meeting, produced a quickest lap of 111.947mph while left him ahead of Michael Rutter and Dan Kneen.

Lee Johnston was among a number of top riders unable to register a time because of the shortened session at the north coast meeting.

