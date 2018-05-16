BBC Sport - Lee Johnston fastest in opening North West 200 Superbike practice session
Johnston fastest in NW200 Superbike practice
- From the section Northern Ireland
Lee Johnston is fastest in Tuesday's opening Superbike practice session at the North West 200.
Johnston's lap time of 116.701 mph left him ahead of Michael Dunlop (115.577) although the Ballymoney man was credited with topping the practice session as the Fermanagh rider didn't manage the required amount of laps to register a qualifying time in the shortened session.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired