North West 200: Rider airlifted to hospital after crash in opening practice

Large crowds have turned out to watch Tuesday's opening North West 200 practice session

North West 200 international road races Dates: Tuesday 15 May-Saturday 19 May Venue: Triangle circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 18 May, Sunday 20 May and Monday 21 May

A rider has been airlifted to hospital in Belfast after crashing in opening practice at the North West 200.

Event director Mervyn Whyte said the unnamed rider had sustained "some injuries" in the crash

The incident in Superbike practice at the University Corner section of the course also involved another rider.

Practice was delayed for around 45 minutes following the incident and a further red flag then led to Supertwins practice being halted.

Light rain has fallen intermittently during Tuesday's practice session at the Northern Ireland motorcycling meeting.

"Unfortunately one of the competitors came off the bike and as a result we had a red flag situation," added Whyte.

"We have airlifted the competitor to hospital in Belfast with some injuries. There are no further details at the present time."

A further practice session will take place on Thursday morning with the meeting's opening three races taking place later in the day.

Saturday's main day of action will see five races including both Superbike races.

North West 200 practice and race schedule

Tuesday 15 May - 10:15 BST to 14:30 BST - Roads closed for practices

Thursday 17 May - 10:00 BST to 14:30 BST - Roads closed for practices

Thursday 17 May - 17:30 BST to 20:45 BST - Roads closed for racing

Race 1 - Supersport Race 1 - 6 laps

Race 2 - Superstock Race 1 - 6 laps

Race 3 - Supertwin Race 1 - 4 laps

Saturday 19 May - 09:45 to 18:00 BST - Roads closed for racing

Race 1 - Supersport Race 1 - 6 laps

Race 2 - Superbike Race 1 - 7 laps

Race 3 - Supertwin Race 1 - 4 laps

Race 4 - Superstock Race 2 - 6 laps

Race 5 - NW200 Superbike Race 2 - 7 laps