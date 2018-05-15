BBC Sport - North West 200: I have not retired - Farquhar

I haven't retired - road racer Farquhar

Ryan Farquhar refuses to rule out a road racing comeback as he continues his recovery from a crash at the North West 200 two years ago.

The Dungannon rider suffered six broken ribs, a lacerated liver, a punctured lung, two broken feet and other internal bleeding in the crash.

The five-time North West 200 winner retired from the sport in 2012 before returning to race action.

