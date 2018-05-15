North West 200: Lee Johnston quickest in opening practice
|North West 200 international road races
|Dates: Tuesday 15 May-Saturday 19 May Venue: Triangle circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush
|Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 18 May, Sunday 20 May and Monday 21 May
Fermanagh man Lee Johnston led a shortened Superbike practice qualifying session on the opening day of action at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland.
The Superbike session was restricted after a crash which led to a rider having to be airlifted to hospital with what were described as "some injuries".
Johnston's time of 116.701 mph left him ahead of Michael Dunlop (115.577).
Dunlop pipped his brother William in Supersport qualifying with Alastair Seeley leading the Superstocks.
In an opening session which saw light rain falling at regular intervals, Mullingar rider Derek McGee led the Supertwins class ahead of Martin Jessopp and Adam McLean.
Last year's main Superbike race winner Glenn Irwin was among those unable to get all their laps in during the premier class as he was fourth fastest behind Johnston, Dunlop and James Cowton.
Seeley's time of 111.947 mph in the closing Superstock session left him ahead of Michael Rutter and Dan Kneen with Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison and David Johnson completing the top six.
Michael Dunlop's Supersport lap of 112.757 left him marginally ahead of brother William with James Hillier third fastest.
|Supersport practice
|1. Michael Dunlop
|Honda
|112.757mph
|2. William Dunlop
|Yamaha
|112.722
|3. James Hillier
|Kawasaki
|112.466
|4. Lee Johnston
|Honda
|112.357
|5. Martin Jessopp
|Triumph
|112.088
|6. Adam McLean
|Kawasaki
|111.984
|Superbike practice
|1. Lee Johnston
|Honda
|116.701mph
|2. Michael Dunlop
|BMW
|115.577
|3. James Cowton
|Kawasaki
|113.662
|4. Glenn Irwin
|Ducati
|113.452
|5. James Hillier
|Kawasaki
|112.927
|6. Conor Cummins
|Honda
|112.762
|Supertwins practice
|1. Derek McGee
|Kawasaki
|107.303mph
|2. Martin Jessop
|Kawasaki
|106.376
|3. Adam McLean
|Kawasaki
|106.149
|4. Joey Thompson
|Paton
|105.262
|5. James Cowton
|Kawasaki
|104.971
|6. Christian Elkin
|Kawasaki
|103.976
|Superstock practice
|1. Alastair Seeley
|BMW
|111.947mph
|2. Michael Rutter
|BMW
|110.894
|3. Dan Kneen
|BMW
|110.455
|4. Michael Dunlop
|BMW
|110.279
|5. Dean Harrison
|Kawasaki
|109.925
|6. David Johnston
|BMW
|108.514
North West 200 practice and race schedule
Thursday 17 May - 10:00 BST to 14:30 BST - Roads closed for practices
Thursday 17 May - 17:30 BST to 20:45 BST - Roads closed for racing
Race 1 - Supersport Race 1 - 6 laps
Race 2 - Superstock Race 1 - 6 laps
Race 3 - Supertwin Race 1 - 4 laps
Saturday 19 May - 09:45 to 18:00 BST - Roads closed for racing
Race 1 - Supersport Race 1 - 6 laps
Race 2 - Superbike Race 1 - 7 laps
Race 3 - Supertwin Race 1 - 4 laps
Race 4 - Superstock Race 2 - 6 laps
Race 5 - NW200 Superbike Race 2 - 7 laps