Coming up: Live North West 200 practice

|North West 200 international road races
|Dates: Tuesday 15 May-Saturday 19 May Venue: Triangle circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush
|Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 18 May, Sunday 20 May and Monday 21 May
Competition at the North West 200 motorcycle races begins on Tuesday morning with the first practice session on the 8.9-mile Triangle circuit.
Live video coverage starts at 10:15 BST on the BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport App and connected televisions.
Radio Ulster medium wave has commentary at 10:30 from the practice session.
Further practice is staged on Thursday morning with three races that evening, and the main seven-race programme on Saturday.
North West 200 practice and race schedule
Tuesday 15 May - 09:15 BST to 15:00 BST - Roads closed for practices
Thursday 17 May - 09:15 BST to 15:00 BST - Roads closed for practices
Thursday 17 May - 17:00 BST to 21:00 BST - Roads closed for racing
Race 1 - Supersport Race 1 - six laps
Race 2 - Superstock Race 1 - six laps
Race 3 - Supertwin Race 1 - six laps
Saturday 19 May - 09:15 to 19:00 BST - Roads closed for racing
Race 1 - Supersport Race 1 - six laps
Race 2 - Superbike Race 1 - seven laps
Race 3 - Supertwin Race 1 - four laps
Race 4 - Superstock Race 2 - six laps
Race 5 - NW200 Superbike Race 2 - seven laps