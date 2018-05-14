BBC Sport - Glenn Irwin 'still learning' NW200 circuit

Irwin 'still learning' NW200 circuit

Glenn Irwin says he is still learning how to best ride several parts of the North West 200 circuit despite winning the feature Superbike race at the international event last year.

The Carrickfergus rider will be competing at the Triangle circuit for the third time this year, taking in the two Superbike races over the Triangle circuit.

Top videos

Video

Irwin 'still learning' NW200 circuit

Video

Man City parade Premier League trophy

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Southgate will pick 'progressive squad'

Video

Who will be England's World Cup wildcards?

Video

Shelvey 'dreams' of being called up by England

Video

World Cup countdown: Maxi Rodriguez's incredible goal in 2006

Video

Chaplen's double & other great WSL goals

Video

The aggro, the accent and the zips - Wenger's best bits

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Highlights: Simpson holds off Woods to win Players

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired