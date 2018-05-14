BBC Sport - Glenn Irwin 'still learning' NW200 circuit
Irwin 'still learning' NW200 circuit
Glenn Irwin says he is still learning how to best ride several parts of the North West 200 circuit despite winning the feature Superbike race at the international event last year.
The Carrickfergus rider will be competing at the Triangle circuit for the third time this year, taking in the two Superbike races over the Triangle circuit.
