BBC Sport - North West 200: John McGuinness intends to race again despite injury setback
McGuinness intends to race again despite injury setback
John McGuinness tells BBC Sport NI that he intends to race again despite suffering a recent setback in his return from a serious leg injury, suffering a hairline fracture.
McGuinness indicated that the North West came "maybe a month too early" for the Morecambe rider.
