Seeley aiming to extend NW200 winning record
Carrickfergus rider Alastair Seeley is aiming to extend a sequence which has seen him win a race at the North West 200 every year since 2008.
Seeley has won a record 21 races at the international event and will compete in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport events over the Triangle circuit.
