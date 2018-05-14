BBC Sport - North West 200: Alastair Seeley aiming to extend winning record

Carrickfergus rider Alastair Seeley is aiming to extend a sequence which has seen him win a race at the North West 200 every year since 2008.

Seeley has won a record 21 races at the international event and will compete in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport events over the Triangle circuit.

