World Superbikes: Laverty back in action at Imola as Rea heads practice times

Eugene Laverty sustained two pelvic fractures during a crash in the Thailand round in March
Eugene Laverty raced in Friday's free practice in Imola after passing a medical

Eugene Laverty will compete in this weekend's World Superbike round in Imola after riding in Friday's opening free practice sessions at the venue.

Laverty sustained two fractures of his pelvis in a crash in Thailand in March and was expected to be out of action until the Donington round on 26-27 May.

However his quicker than expected recovery has enabled him to resume action at Imola.

Laverty was eighth best in the opening two sessions with Jonathan Rea fastest.

Toomebridge man Laverty successfully passed a medical before beginning the practice sessions on his Milwaukee Aprilia.

Laverty was struck by another rider after coming off his Milwaukee Aprilia machine in race two in Thailand.

