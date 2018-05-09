BBC Sport - Watch: Derek Sheils wins thrilling Tandragee Open race

Derek Sheils comes out on top after a three-way battle involving Derek McGee and Dan Kneen in the Open race at the Tandragee 100.

Kneen had the consolation of setting a new lap record for the county Armagh circuit and later went on to win the feature Tandragee race.

