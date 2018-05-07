Leinster Rugby: Fergus McFadden ruled out of Champions Cup final

McFadden injured himself while scoring a try against Scarlets in Leinster's semi-final win

Leinster back Fergus McFadden will miss Saturday's Champions Cup final against Racing 92.

McFadden, 31, injured his hamstring while scoring a try in the province's semi-final win over Scarlets and has now been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Scrum-half Luke McGrath has recovered from an ankle injury and is available for selection.

Leinster are seeking to claim a fourth Champions Cup victory.

McFadden, who can play wing or centre, has 34 caps for Ireland and started for his province in the quarter and semi-finals of this season's European campaign.

"He played so well and fought his way back into form and fought his way into the team in a really competitive position." Senior coach Stuart Lancaster told RTE.

"We're blessed we've got a lot of players in that position but we're really disappointed for him."

Back row Jordi Murphy has been declared fit while Rhys Ruddock is still an injury doubt, although Lancaster is confident that he will be available for selection.

McGrath was injured at the start of April in the quarter-final against Saracens but will now challenge Jamison Gibson Park for the starting spot in Saturday's final in Bilbao.

Leinster's opponents Racing have yet to lift the Champions Cup and were beaten finalists two years ago.

The Irish province last won the competition in 2012.