Belfast-born pitcher to make Major League Baseball debut

Conlon was born in Belfast before moving with his family to California aged two

Belfast-born pitcher PJ Conlon is set to become the first Northern Irish Major League Baseball (MLB) player in 109 years when he lines up for the New York Mets on Monday night.

Conlon was called up after regular pitcher Jacob deGrom was ruled out of the game through injury.

Cork-born Joe Cleary was the last Irish-born baseball player to make an appearance in the MLB in 1945.

Conlon's family left Belfast for California when he was two years old.

The left-handed pitcher, from the Falls Road in the west of the city, will become the first MLB player from Belfast since Harry McIlveen played in the league in 1909.

The Mets are currently on a six-game losing streak having enjoyed a positive start to the season.

They take on the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio on Monday.