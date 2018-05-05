Rider airlifted to hospital after crash at Tandragee 100 motorcycling meeting

Derek McGee took a dominant victory in the Supersport 600 race after racing resumed at Tandragee

A rider has been airlifted to hospital following a crash at the Tandragee 100 motorcycling meeting in county Armagh.

The crash in the Junior Support Race involved four riders and led to racing being delayed for almost two hours.

Mullingar rider Derek McGee won the Supersport 600 race as he finished over six seconds ahead of Adam McLean with William Dunlop in third spot.

Dubliner Derek Sheils won the earlier Open Superbike race ahead of Isle of Man rider Dan Kneen and McGee.