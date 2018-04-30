BBC Sport - Michael Dunlop and Derek Sheils on top step of podium at Cookstown

Dunlop and Sheils on top step at Cookstown

Michael Dunlop and Derek Sheils secure victories in the Supersport and Superbike classes respectively at the Cookstown 100 road races.

BBC One Northern Ireland will show highlights from the event on Monday 14 May.

Top videos

Video

Dunlop and Sheils on top step at Cookstown

Video

World Cup countdown: Narey's amazing goal v Brazil - 1982

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: James inspires Cavs to Eastern Conference title

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

World Cup countdown: Houghton's heroics - 1994

Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

Highlights: Pakistan hammer sorry England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'It's like a family' - Playing for Panjab FA

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired