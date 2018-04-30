BBC Sport - Michael Dunlop and Derek Sheils on top step of podium at Cookstown
Dunlop and Sheils on top step at Cookstown
- From the section Northern Ireland
Michael Dunlop and Derek Sheils secure victories in the Supersport and Superbike classes respectively at the Cookstown 100 road races.
BBC One Northern Ireland will show highlights from the event on Monday 14 May.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired