Tandragee 100: Dan Kneen and William Dunlop among entries

Dan Kneen raced for Tyco BMW at last year's Ulster Grand Prix

Tyco BMW rider Dan Kneen will have his first road race outing of the season at the Tandragee 100 races on 4 and 5 May.

Manxman Kneen is a three-time former race winner over the 5.4-mile County Armagh course.

William Dunlop will take in both 'big bike' races and the Supersport event for the Temple Golf Club Yamaha team.

Last year's Superbike winner Derek Sheils rides for Cookstown BE Racing, along with English newcomer Davey Todd, with Derek McGee also on the grid.

Other notable entries include McAdoo Racing's Adam McLean, the Magherafelt man having picked up the man of the meeting award at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday.

Skerries rider Michael Sweeney, Paul Jordan, Shaun Anderson and Joe Loughlin should also contend strongly.

Kneen secured a double while riding for the Cookstown BE Racing outfit in 2014 and followed that up with a success in the colours of Mar-Train Yamaha two years later.

Republic of Ireland rider Sheils was the victor in the Open race over the Orritor circuit at the weekend.

The winner of the feature event will collect a cheque for £1,000.

A strong international contingent is led by New Zealander Daniel Mettam and Czech rider Michal Dokoupil.