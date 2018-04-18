BBC Sport - 'We'll give our blood for this fight' - Nonito Donaire

'We'll give our blood for this fight' - Nonito Donaire

Nonito Donaire says he and Carl Frampton will give it their all when they step into the ring on Saturday.

The pair will go toe-to-toe for the WBO interim featherweight title at the SSE Arena, with Donaire, 35, hoping to derail Frampton's bid to set-up a world title fight in Belfast in the summer.

"You hear so many things about people wanting to fight each other and 'giving their all' but they never show up and I think that this is one of those fights where we will show up and we'll give our blood, our life for this fight," said Donaire.

