BBC Sport - 'We'll give our blood for this fight' - Nonito Donaire
'We'll give our blood for this fight' - Nonito Donaire
- From the section Northern Ireland
Nonito Donaire says he and Carl Frampton will give it their all when they step into the ring on Saturday.
The pair will go toe-to-toe for the WBO interim featherweight title at the SSE Arena, with Donaire, 35, hoping to derail Frampton's bid to set-up a world title fight in Belfast in the summer.
"You hear so many things about people wanting to fight each other and 'giving their all' but they never show up and I think that this is one of those fights where we will show up and we'll give our blood, our life for this fight," said Donaire.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired