Mixed Martial Arts star Gunnar Nelson says he is 'very happy' to have another opportunity to fight in the UFC.

The Icelandic welterweight, who trains alongside Conor McGregor, will face Neil Magny in the co-main event the UFC fight night in Liverpool on 27 May.

"It's been a long way for me now looking for opponents and finally Neil Magny steps up and I'm very happy," said Nelson, who lost his most recent UFC fight against Santiago Ponzinibbio in July, 2016.