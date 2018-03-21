Isle of Man TT: McGuinness to ride for MD Racing and KMR Kawasaki

John McGuinness has 23 career victories at the Isle of Man TT Races

John McGuinness is to compete for the Northern Ireland-based KMR Kawasaki team and Michael Dunlop's MD Racing outfit at this year's Isle of Man TT.

Morecambe rider McGuinness, 45, has not raced since being injured in a crash at the North West 200 in May 2017.

He will ride for KMR, run by Ryan Farquhar, in the Supertwins category and a Honda CBR600 prepared by Dunlop's team in the two Supersport races.

McGuinness has won 23 TT races, just three short of Joey Dunlop's record.

KMR owner Farquhar will have three other riders in action on the island - Peter Hickman, Derek McGee and Danny Webb.

McGuinness suffered a fractured leg, plus back and rib injuries, in a crash during a practise session at the North West 200.

He will ride for the Norton factory team in the Superbike and Senior events at the TT.

John McGuinness competed against Ryan Farquhar for many years on the roads

"I'm excited to be riding Michael's bike at this year's TT. It started off as a bit of a joke conversation between us both and has developed into him going off and building me a bike," said McGuinness.

"I'm a big fan of Michael's both as a rider but also for what he has done in terms of running his own teams and winning races out the back of his van against the factory teams over the years.

"The Dunlop name means so much to TT fans and as a fan myself, I can't wait to represent that name at this year's event. We've won 38 TT's between us so together we know what needs to be done and I am sure we will be right at the sharp end."

Michael Dunlop added: "I hadn't ever really planned on building another bike, but when John started talking to me about it, I thought it was a great idea and I couldn't really say no.

"It's good for me, it's good for my team and no matter who you are, the man has won 23 TT races so there is always going to be something that can be learnt by having him in working alongside you.

"People don't see him as a 600cc rider, but he's won races and had lots of podium finishes on a 600cc bike and I will give him a bike capable of winning on."