Guy Martin to miss Ulster GP for third straight year

Guy Martin crashed out of the opening Superbike race at the TT races

English rider Guy Martin will not compete in the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod for the third year in a row.

Honda Racing team bosses have confirmed that Martin's highly anticipated return to the event is not to be.

Martin crashed at the Isle of Man TT in June while the Honda machine has suffered mechanical problems this year.

"Naturally I'm disappointed but it's not surprising given the difficulties the team has experienced," said UGP clerk of the course Noel Johnston.

He added: "I had hoped for a different outcome as Guy is obviously a big fan favourite, and he's never made any secret in the past of his love for the circuit, which after all is the international where he's had the most success over the years.

"I'm sure the decision hasn't been taken lightly by him or the team and I wish Guy well, whatever the next step in his career may be.

"Putting this news aside, I'm very happy with the strength of this year's entry. We've seen some incredible performances this season from the likes of Peter Hickman, Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison in particular, and I've no doubt they will bring the same spectacular form to Dundrod.

"Everyone will be there trying to end their season on a high, and the field is wide open - I think we could see a few dark horses in the mix and ready to make their mark at the world's fastest road race."