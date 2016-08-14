BBC Sport - Ulster Grand Prix 2016: Ian Hutchinson secures Superbike success

Hutchinson secures UGP Superbike success

Ian Hutchinson wins the seven-lap feature Ulster Grand Prix Superbike race, from runner-up Bruce Anstey and third-place finisher Michael Dunlop.

The Tyco BMW rider won by just 0.274 seconds from New Zealander Anstey, who earlier in the day set the fastest lap speed in the first-ever Superpole session to determine the grid positions for the top 10 riders on the front three rows.

Dunlop set the quickest lap of the race at 133.810mph on his Hawk Racing BMW.

