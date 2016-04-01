BBC Sport - Giacomo Agostini relives 1968 Ulster Grand Prix triumph
Agostini relives 1968 Ulster GP triumph
- From the section Northern Ireland
Italian motorcycling legend Giacomo Agostini watches footage of his 1968 Ulster Grand Prix win for the first time since the victory on the Dundrod road-racing circuit.
Murray Walker provided commentary for the race, one of seven won by Agostini at the Ulster Grand Prix.
Agostini's amazing record includes 122 grand prix victories and 15 World Championship titles.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired