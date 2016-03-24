BBC Sport - North West 200: Top riders prepare for 2016 speed spectacular

Top riders gear up for 2016 North West 200

Leading North West 200 riders Alastair Seeley, Peter Hickman and Lee Johnston offer their thoughts on the prospects for the 2016 meeting which runs from 10-14 May.

Seeley currently stands level with the late Robert Dunlop on the all-time winners' list with 15 victories, while Hickman will make just his second appearance at the Triangle circuit after missing last year's races through injury.

Johnston followed up his two Supertwins successes in 2014 by winning a Superstock event last year.

