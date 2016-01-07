BBC Sport - Alastair Seeley targets outright North West 200 record

Seeley targets outright North West record

Carrickfergus rider Alastair Seeley has his sights set on more glory at the 2016 North West 200 road races.

Seeley equalled the all-time record of the late Robert Dunlop for the number of victories at the event by taking a hat-trick of successes last year, taking his overall tally to 15.

The former British champion is again expected to take in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes this year, but has not yet confirmed which team he will ride for in the premier 'big bike' class.

Seeley will ride for his former team, Gearlink Kawasaki, in the two Supersport 600cc outings.

Top videos

Video

Seeley targets outright North West record

Video

Highlights: Woakes century puts England in total control

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Asher-Smith claims Euro sprint double with 'astonishing' run

Video

Iniesta scores brilliant goal to open J-League account

Video

Shearer frustrated by lack of spending at Newcastle

Video

Tom Daley takes on Nile Wilson in 'Daley's Dip'

  • From the section Diving
Video

Red card had a big impact on game - Silva

Video

GB one-two as Reid 'snatches' gold from Blagg

  • From the section Diving
Video

Rooney anchors GB to 4x400m silver

Video

Chelsea win more difficult than result suggests - Sarri

Video

Great Britain duo claim BMX gold & silver

  • From the section Cycling
Video

GB win bronze behind 'brilliant' Poland in 4x400m

Video

Highlights: GB men claim team gymnastics silver

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired