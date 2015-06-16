Jamie Hamilton remains 'critical but stable' after Isle of Man TT crash

Jamie Hamilton in action in Friday's Isle of Man Senior TT before his crash

Motorcyclist Jamie Hamilton remains in a "critical but stable" condition in a Liverpool hospital following his crash at the Isle of Man TT races on Friday.

The Northern Irishman came off his bike at a section of the course where riders can reach speeds over 180 miles per hour during Friday's Senior race.

Ballyclare rider Hamilton, 24, was airlifted to the Nobles Hospital in Douglas after the crash.

He was later flown to the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool.

A spokesman for the hospital told BBC Sport on Tuesday that the rider's condition was "critical but stable" but gave no further details.

Following Friday's crash which took during the final race at this year's meeting, Hamilton's injuries were initially described as being "serious, but not life-threatening".

The Isle of Man event's main and final race was red-flagged after the incident on the Cronk-y-Voddy straight at the 11th Milestone on the second lap.

Hamilton equalled his best-ever TT finish with a fifth-place finish in Friday's Lightweight TT for Supertwins

The 24-year-old crashed at one of the fastest parts of the 37-mile course.

Hamilton turned his attention to road racing after winning the British 600cc Superstock Championship in 2009.

He won the Best Newcomer Award at the Isle of Man TT in 2012 and has been a regular on the Irish national road racing scene in recent years.

Hamilton won the Irish Supersport and Supertwins Championships in 2013 while riding for the KMR Kawasaki team, run by Ryan Farquhar, who mentored him in the early part of his road racing career.

The racer equalled his best-ever TT finish with a fifth-place finish in the Lightweight TT for Supertwins a few hours before his crash.

Earlier in the Isle of Man meeting, French rider Franck Petricola, became the 141st fatality at the TT races since they began in 1907 when he crashed in practice.