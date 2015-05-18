BBC Sport - North West 200: Montage of your journeys to the Triangle circuit
North West 200 journeys montage
- From the section Northern Ireland
BBC Northern Ireland has compiled a montage of fans' journeys to the North West 200.
Among those who recorded how they travelled to the north coast meeting are a couple from Arizona.
