BBC Sport - Guy Martin 'bored' at the North West

Colourful Lincolnshire rider Guy Martin says he is 'bored' of the chicanes at the North West 200 despite clocking speeds of 180mph in the Superstock qualifying session.

Martin launched an astonishing rant about the safety chicanes after struggling in practice on Thursday morning and failing to finish in the top six qualifying positions for the Superstock race on Thursday night.

Alastair Seeley was quickest with an average lap speed of 120.19mph and he will be joined on the front row by Michael Dunlop and Lee Johnston.

