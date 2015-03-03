British Championship pair to make North West 200 debuts

British Championship riders Sam West and Craig Neve with Michael Rutter and North West race director Mervyn Whyte
British Championship riders Sam West and Craig Neve with Michael Rutter and North West race director Mervyn Whyte

British Championship riders Sam West and Craig Neve will make their North West 200 debuts at this year's meeting.

Both riders surveyed the 8.9 mile Triangle circuit for the first time last week when they were given a guided tour by event veteran Michael Rutter.

Lincolnshire man Neve has competed in the British Supersport and Superstock Championships in addition to the Spanish Superbike Championship.

West made his road racing debut at last year's Manx Grand Prix.

Neve, 22, had his first road racing outing in Macau last November.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired