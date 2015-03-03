British Championship pair to make North West 200 debuts

From the section

British Championship riders Sam West and Craig Neve with Michael Rutter and North West race director Mervyn Whyte

British Championship riders Sam West and Craig Neve will make their North West 200 debuts at this year's meeting.

Both riders surveyed the 8.9 mile Triangle circuit for the first time last week when they were given a guided tour by event veteran Michael Rutter.

Lincolnshire man Neve has competed in the British Supersport and Superstock Championships in addition to the Spanish Superbike Championship.

West made his road racing debut at last year's Manx Grand Prix.

Neve, 22, had his first road racing outing in Macau last November.