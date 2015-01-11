BBC Sport - McKenna Cup: Mourne victory pleases boss McCorry

Mourne victory pleases boss McCorry

Down manager Jim McCorry praises his team after Sunday's 1-12 to 0-11 win over Monaghan in the McKenna Cup.

Donal O'Hare's early goal helped the Mourne side to a Section A victory at Clones.

It was McCorry's first win in charge of Down since his appointment as James McCartan's successor in September.

Top videos

Video

Mourne victory pleases boss McCorry

Video

Messi's brilliant goal - from every angle we could find

Video

Highlights: Nigeria 1-2 Argentina

Video

Highlights: Iceland 1-2 Croatia

Video

'Brilliant' Rojo volley sends Argentina through

Video

'The boy is back in town' - stunning Messi goal gives Argentina lead

Video

Pure Peruvian emotion after long-awaited win

Video

Konta cruises past Krunic - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Denmark 0-0 France

Video

Highlights: Australia 0-2 Peru

Video

World Cup Catch-up: VAR stars in chaotic Group B finale

Video

A night of VAR - what was the pundits' verdict?

Video

Highlights: Iran 1-1 Portugal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired