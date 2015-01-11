BBC Sport - McKenna Cup: Mourne victory pleases boss McCorry
Mourne victory pleases boss McCorry
- From the section Gaelic Games
Down manager Jim McCorry praises his team after Sunday's 1-12 to 0-11 win over Monaghan in the McKenna Cup.
Donal O'Hare's early goal helped the Mourne side to a Section A victory at Clones.
It was McCorry's first win in charge of Down since his appointment as James McCartan's successor in September.
