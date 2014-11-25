BBC Sport - Stormont to host World Ice Cross Downhill event in February

Stormont to host Ice Cross Downhill event

Stormont's Parliament Buildings will host the third round of the World Ice Cross Downhill Championship on 21 February.

Former Belfast Giants star Graeme Walton competed in a major Ice Cross event in Austria 13 years ago and his runner-up finish helped earn him a contract with his local ice hockey team a year later.

"It's a downhill skating event over a 440-metre track and four guys will race each other from top to bottom with anything going really," added Walton.

"The event is something you will never ever see here again. A total one-off."

Over 100 competitors from all over the world will be in action in Belfast and organisers are hoping to attract around 40,000 spectators.

Top videos

Video

Stormont to host Ice Cross Downhill event

Video

'Arsene Who?' - How Wenger revolutionised Arsenal

Video

Wenger has had a fantastic career - Klopp

Video

Beckham, Berbatov & Keane - Great Man Utd v Spurs goals

Video

Why we love the London Marathon

Video

Gary Lineker at West Ham

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

I can't fault the Southampton players - Hughes

Video

Puel a 'little disappointed' with Foxes draw

Video

Playing two strikers is a really good option - Conte

Video

The top six are a different animal - Dyche

Video

'Please don't pick me' - Carrick 'depressed' on England duty

Video

The strangest substitution ever?

Video

Watch England's superb goal for Liverpool - WSL round-up

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired