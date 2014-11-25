BBC Sport - Stormont to host World Ice Cross Downhill event in February
Stormont to host Ice Cross Downhill event
- From the section Northern Ireland
Stormont's Parliament Buildings will host the third round of the World Ice Cross Downhill Championship on 21 February.
Former Belfast Giants star Graeme Walton competed in a major Ice Cross event in Austria 13 years ago and his runner-up finish helped earn him a contract with his local ice hockey team a year later.
"It's a downhill skating event over a 440-metre track and four guys will race each other from top to bottom with anything going really," added Walton.
"The event is something you will never ever see here again. A total one-off."
Over 100 competitors from all over the world will be in action in Belfast and organisers are hoping to attract around 40,000 spectators.
