Stormont's Parliament Buildings will host the third round of the World Ice Cross Downhill Championship on 21 February.

Former Belfast Giants star Graeme Walton competed in a major Ice Cross event in Austria 13 years ago and his runner-up finish helped earn him a contract with his local ice hockey team a year later.

"It's a downhill skating event over a 440-metre track and four guys will race each other from top to bottom with anything going really," added Walton.

"The event is something you will never ever see here again. A total one-off."

Over 100 competitors from all over the world will be in action in Belfast and organisers are hoping to attract around 40,000 spectators.