MotoGP: Michael Laverty crashes out in Germany

There was disappointment for Michael Laverty in Sunday's German MotoGP at Sachsenring after the Toomebridge rider crashed out of the race.

The Paul Bird Motorsport rider was in second place early in the race before coming off after 13 laps.

"It's not every day you run second in a MotoGP race - just set my fastest lap, my pace was good but I lost the front and crashed," said Laverty on Twitter.

Marc Marquez won to make it nine victories in nine races this season.

The Spaniard, 21, took to the grid on wets, amid patchy rain, but switched to his slick-tyre bike on the warm-up lap.

With the majority of the field doing the same, the world champion took the lead on lap six and never looked back.

The championship leader finished 1.46secs ahead of Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa, with Jorge Lorenzo in third.

Laverty's team-mate Broc Parkes finished 21st on the German circuit.