McCartan pride despite Down defeat
James McCartan says Down's players gave their all in Saturday's Ulster Football Championship replay defeat by Tyrone at Pairc Esler.
Down went into the rematch with great hope but Tyrone always held the edge as they earned a 3-11 to 0-12 win.
"I don't think it was an eight-point game. I'm very proud of the shift every player put in tonight," said the Down boss.
