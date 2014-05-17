Saturday action at the North West 200

The umbrellas come out as rain showers move in to make tyre choice a crucial factor for the riders
Racing started with the Supersport event and Alastair Seeley moves into an early lead
A delighted Bruce Anstey celebrates winning the Supersport race after leaders Lee Johnston and Alastair Seeley crashed out on the final lap
Spectators rise to their feet to to congratulate William Dunlop after he edged out his brother Michael to win the opening Superbike race
Michael Dunlop had to settle for second as his brother William celebrates victory after a thrilling first Superbike race - Conor Cummins completes the podium
Lee Johnston leads the riders at York Corner and the Fermanagh man went on to secure his second Supertwins success at the meeting
Lee Johnston has every reason to be happy after his win made it a Supertwins double for the Maguiresbridge rider
Michael Dunlop moves clear in the Superstock race, which he won after it was stopped because of a crash
Michael Dunlop celebrates with his team after winning the feature Superbike race following a Superstock victory earlier in the day
