BBC Sport - Live audio: Football League

Live audio: Football League

Live BBC Radio Ulster medium wave coverage of the National Football League, presented by Adrian Logan.

Division 1

Derry v Dublin

Tyrone v Westmeath

Division 2

Down v Donegal

Divsion 3

Fermanagh v Cavan

Division 4

Antrim v Tipperary

Top videos

Audio

Live audio: Football League

Video

Great goals from the World Cup group stage

Video

Highlights: Wozniacki's stunning comeback against Kerber

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Roger Federer - Wimbledon legend for 20 years

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

Sabalenka reaches final - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired