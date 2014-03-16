BBC Sport - Live audio: Football League
Live audio: Football League
- From the section Northern Ireland
Live BBC Radio Ulster medium wave coverage of the National Football League, presented by Adrian Logan.
Division 1
Derry v Dublin
Tyrone v Westmeath
Division 2
Down v Donegal
Divsion 3
Fermanagh v Cavan
Division 4
Antrim v Tipperary
