BBC Sport - Derry star Bradley ruled out of National Football League

Derry star Bradley ruled out of league

Eoin Bradley will miss Derry's NFL campaign after signing a deal to play soccer with Irish League team Coleraine.

Bradley's soccer commitments means he is also out of the McKenna Cup but he will continue to play for club side Glenullin.

The 30-year-old forward hopes to make his Derry return in the championship opener against Donegal in May.

Top videos

Video

Derry star Bradley ruled out of league

Video

Watch: Molinari wins Open after stunning birdie at 18

  • From the section Golf
Video

Woods signs glove for fan after hitting him with shot

  • From the section Golf
Video

'It's been a tough fight' - Molinari on Open victory

  • From the section Golf
Video

'How about that!' McIlroy's stunning eagle on 14

  • From the section Golf
Video

Knight stars as Western Storm beat Yorkshire Diamonds

Video

Woods putts second birdie in final round charge

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth finds trouble to double bogey the sixth

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Co-leader Spieth shoots 'world class' 65

  • From the section Golf
Video

Adenegan breaks T34 100m world record

Video

Asher-Smith fourth as Prandini wins 200m

Audio

German GP: Hamilton's pit confusion

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

The new Rudisha? - Kenya's Korir runs fastest 800m in six years

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired