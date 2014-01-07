BBC Sport - Derry star Bradley ruled out of National Football League
Derry star Bradley ruled out of league
- From the section Northern Ireland
Eoin Bradley will miss Derry's NFL campaign after signing a deal to play soccer with Irish League team Coleraine.
Bradley's soccer commitments means he is also out of the McKenna Cup but he will continue to play for club side Glenullin.
The 30-year-old forward hopes to make his Derry return in the championship opener against Donegal in May.
