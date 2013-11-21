Michael Dunlop says "everything will have to be right" for him to compete in the 2014 road racing season as the chances of him participating next year continue to appear in major doubt.

Dunlop won four Isle of Man TT races this year but he has been unable to agree a contract extension with Honda.

"At the end of the day it's my life on the line," Dunlop, 24, told BBC Sport NI in a wide-ranging interview.

Dunlop also admitted he has struggled for motivation in recent months.