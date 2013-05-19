Sunday Sportsound: Cavan v Armagh
Live coverage of the Ulster Senior Football Championship opener between Cavan and Armagh at Breffni Park.
Armagh boss Paul Grimley hands a competitive debut to 18-year-old schoolboy Ciaron O'Hanlon with Cavan backboned by their successful Under-21 teams of recent years.
