Monaghan 1-10 4-11 Tyrone

Tyrone beat Monaghan 4-11 to 1-10 to win the McKenna Cup Final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Tyrone easily retained the McKenna Cup with victory over a Monaghan team which finished the final with 13 players.

A Kieran Hughes goal helped Monaghan into a four-point lead but Tyrone hit back late in the half with goals from Mark Donnelly and Stephen O'Neill.

Tyrone manager is delighted as Tyrone warm up for the National League by beating Monaghan in the McKenna Cup final.

Ronan McNally was red-carded just before the break for striking and Tyrone went in 2-7 to 1-4 ahead.

Donnelly netted before Dessie Mone was sent-off for two yellows, with Peter Harte scoring the resulting penalty.

Monaghan made a bright start at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh with Hughes hitting the net after 12 minutes.

Tyrone came alive in the last 10 minutes of the half, Donnelly with a soccer-style finish before O'Neill pounced to net from a rebound.

Monaghan's poor finish to the half was complete when defender McNally was a shown a straight red for an off-the-ball strike on Harte.

Donnelly sealed his double three minutes after the restart, rounding keeper Rory Beggan before netting.

There was late drama with Mone dismissed after giving away an injury-time penalty for a foul on Harte.

The Red Hands forward slotted home the spot-kick to seal a comfortable win for Mickey Harte's team.

Monaghan: R Beggan, D Mone, F Kelly, K Duffy, M McElroy, D Hughes, C O'Connell, D Clerkin, N McAdam, S Smith, P McArdle, O Duffy, P Donaghy, C McManus, D Malone.

Subs: M Keogh, R McNally, O Coyle, C Galligan, O Lennon, K Hughes, G Doogan, S McQuillan, P Finlay.

Tyrone: N Morgan, A McCrory, C Clarke, B Tierney, R McNamee, Joe McMahon, D McBride, P Kane, S Cavanagh, T McCann, P Harte, Matthew Donnelly, C McAliskey, Stephen O'Neill, Mark Donnelly.

Subs: P McConnell, K Gallagher, C Gormley, J Lafferty, C McCarron, D McCurry, Justin McMahon, D McNally, M Penrose, S Warnock.