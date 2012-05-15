McGuinness glad to be back on the roads

Five-times North West winner John McGuinness looks ahead to a busy week of road racing.

The 40-year-old Morecambe star missed out on the NW200 in 2011 becasue of a clash of dates and is delighted to be back for the big Northern Ireland meeting.

McGuinness who recently married Becky, his partner of 23 years, spoke to BBC Sport's Steve Parrish in the Padgetts garage.

