Tyrone and Donegal in Championship action on Saturday

Peter Harte and goalscorer Joe McMahon celebrate during the qualifier against Armagh at Healy Park

Tyrone and Donegal's matches in the All-Ireland Football Championship will be staged back-to-back at Croke Park in Dublin on Saturday.

Mickey Harte's Tyrone play Roscommon in a round four qualifier at 1600 BST with the winners going through to take on Dublin in the quarter-finals.

That is followed by Ulster champions Donegal's last eight clash with Kildare at 1800.

Kieran McGeeney's Lilywhites secured their place by beating Derry.

Donegal expect to have a clean bill of health for Saturday's match.

Midfielder Kevin Rafferty, who missed the Ulster final through injury, and Rory Kavanagh took a full part in training on Sunday.

There are also signs that Dermot Molloy will be fit and available for selection despite sustaining a knee injury in a club game last week.

The quarter-final between Kerry and Limerick will take place at 1400 on Sunday, 31 July, with Cork's clash against Mayo two hours later.

Dublin's last eight match against Tyrone or Roscommon has been set for Saturday 6 August at 1900.