Liam Bradley's Antrim side face Carlow at Casement Park on Saturday

The start time for Antrim's All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Carlow on Saturday at Casement Park has been put back by one hour to 1500 BST.

Down take on Leitrim at Newry at 1500 while there is a 1900 start for Armagh's clash against Wicklow at the Athletic Grounds.

There is also a 1900 throw-in for Tyrone's match against Longford at Pearse Park.

Four other football qualifiers will take place on Saturday

London host Waterford at Ruislip at 1830 and 30 minutes later it's Laois up against Kildare at Portlaoise and Galway travel to face Meath in Navan.

The qualifier between Limerick and Offaly at the Gaelic Grounds will have a 1400 BST start.

All-Ireland Qualifiers round two (Saturday, 9 July)

Antrim v Carlow (1500 BST, Casement Park)

Down v Leitrim (1500, Newry)

London v Waterford (1830, Ruislip)

Armagh v Wicklow (1900, Athletic Grounds)

Laois v Kildare (1900, Portlaoise)

Longford v Tyrone (1900, Pearse Park)

Meath v Galway (1900, Navan)

Limerick v Offaly (1400, Gaelic Grounds)