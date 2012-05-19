North West 200: Saturday's races

BBC Sport NI's video coverage of Saturday's racing at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland.

Alastair Seeley dominated Thursday's opening night of racing at the North West 200 as he took two victories with Jeremy McWilliams also earning a win.

Seeley produced a brilliant last lap to snatch victory over Michael Dunlop in Thursday's opening Supersport race.

